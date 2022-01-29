Matt Taylor: Exeter lacked quality in goalless stalemate with 10-man Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter manager Matt Taylor felt his side lacked quality as they played out a goalless draw with 10-man Hartlepool at St James Park.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, and where neither goalkeeper had a proper save to make, Exeter dominated, especially after Hartlepool captain Nicky Featherstone was shown a straight red card for a poor tackle on Josh Key.

But despite the man advantage – and lacking a striker, with Sam Nombe and Offrande Zanzala both injured – Exeter could not break down a well-drilled Hartlepool, who were good value for a point.

“I’m disappointed and I think people will see it as a slight step back, but I think we are moving in the right direction,” Taylor said.

“I’m disappointed when you look at where the ball was in the last half an hour of the game, but we just didn’t work the goalkeeper enough.

“We didn’t have enough quality in our game to be able to do that, to be quite honest with you.

“Rarely did we beat the opposition in a one-v-one situation or by moving the ball and you have to give credit to the opposition in relation to that.

“We just didn’t create enough and when we did have a glimpse at their goal, we didn’t have the quality to finish it off.

“I thought it (the red card) was a poor challenge and I don’t think there can be any complaints about it being a red card, he was right to be sent off, but they crowded certain areas of the pitch and we lacked the quality to move the ball from A to B and when we did get it there, we didn’t have anyone to challenge or put pressure on the centre halves.”

Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee was delighted to take a point home and said: “You come to Exeter and you know you are going to be in for a tough game.

“I thought we dominated the game in the first half and created good opportunities. It was very controlled and we spoke at half-time about going back out with the same intensity and then, eight minutes into the second half, you lose your captain.

“The lads had to put a shift in and they did. They put their bodies on the line, made first contact with crosses and got our heads on it.

“The only downside is we didn’t look a threat and, in the end, it was absorbing pressure but they handled the pressure fantastically well.

“I knew Exeter and the style they would play. Going into the last few games, we are back playing a 3-5-2 and we have looked solid and can control games. We were just lacking in that final third.”