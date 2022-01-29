We’ll take a point – John Sheridan welcomes clean sheet on return to Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldham boss John Sheridan was at least content with a clean sheet as his sixth stint in charge began with a dour 0-0 draw at home against derby rivals Rochdale.

The Latics remain in desperate trouble in the drop zone after a ninth game without a win at the beginning of Sheridan’s fourth reign as permanent boss at Boundary Park, in addition to two spells as caretaker.

Sheridan said: “We’ll take a point, and more importantly I’m pleased with a clean sheet.

“The conditions weren’t great for either team, and actually Rochdale seemed to cope better and passed the ball better than us. The lads have been under a lot of pressure, though, don’t forget.

“I would have liked better, of course, and would have liked to have won, but I don’t think we deserved to win today. We didn’t affect the game enough, but I thought the attitude was good.

“All the lads worked their socks off and we defended well when we had to.

“We just have to try and take what plusses we can from the game. The clean sheet is a big plus, but we know we have to do a lot better.

“It was an unbelievable turnout from the supporters, but we just didn’t do enough to get them going and that’s a disappointment.”

After an early 23-minute delay to a medical emergency in the Boundary Park crowd, it proved to be a dismal first half. Rochdale’s Max Clark went closest to a breakthrough when he fired over from an acute angle.

There was little improvement in the second period, with little action in either goalmouth.

Rochdale probably had the better of it, offering encouragement to boss Robbie Stockdale despite his side having now won just once in their last nine games.

Stockdale said: “I’m not really pleased with a point if I’m honest. The conditions were difficult though, and that proved a bit of a leveller.

“We probably didn’t move the ball forward well enough, but there were nearly moments.

“I’m not happy with a point, but at least we secured a clean sheet.

“We were the better team, certainly in the second half, so I am disappointed overall.

“I thought we adapted better to the conditions, but there’s been games like this before when we haven’t won.

“I’m frustrated, but at this point I feel we can only get better.”

Stockdale refused to use the first-half medical delay as an excuse.

He added: “All our best wishes got to the chap who was ill of course, and I’m glad I hear he’s feeling better, but that did disrupt the flow of the game.

“There were flares going on the pitch and a few objects, but it’s been a big derby game and these things go on.”