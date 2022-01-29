Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray happy to forget about Luton draw

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 6.28pm
Tony Mowbray’s side drew at Luton (Nigel French/PA)
Tony Mowbray's side drew at Luton (Nigel French/PA)

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray declared his side’s goalless draw against play-off candidates Luton was definitely no “beauty contest”.

Second-placed Rovers, shorn of in-form Chile striker Ben Brereton-Diaz due to international duty and injured on-loan Brighton winger Reda Khadra, never really looked like making it 10 wins from 13 Championship clashes at Kenilworth Road.

Mowbray said: “I said that to the team, we’re disappointed with the performance, but it wasn’t a game for either team.

“It wasn’t a beauty contest, it was about digging in today, and not making the mistakes that would cost you a 1-0 defeat.

“I don’t know how Nathan (Jones) feels, let’s just both take the point, forget about the game.

“I don’t think we’ll be spending too long on breaking it down and looking at why we didn’t do this and why we didn’t do that.

“The first hour was really tough with the weather, the wind was pretty ferocious, swirling out there, both teams were playing one touch just trying to put the team on the defence, and that’s how I see it.

“We had a lot of injuries, Nathan had a lot of injuries, the big centre forward (Elijah Adebayo) didn’t play and the big centre-half (Sonny Bradley), the captain didn’t play.

“He might have been a danger for him late on in the box, if he had the power of those two players and yet if we had our strikers fit it might have made some difference as well, as we had a tough time with our front players today.”

A decent first period saw Luton have the best chances, as they should have taken the lead midway through when a clever free-kick routine led to Kal Naismith missing a presentable opportunity, scuffing wide.

Experienced forward Cameron Jerome then had an even better opening before the break, as found by Fred Onyedinma, he side-footed against the post from seven yards, the ball rebounding into keeper Thomas Kaminski’s gloves.

After the break, opportunities were few and far between, Joe Rankin-Costello’s free-kick turned over by James Shea was the closest Blackburn came, with Bradley Johnson seeing his 20-yarder deflect narrowly wide too.

Luton boss Nathan Jones added: “With the way that the league is and the brutality of the game schedule and what you have to do, sometimes it’s hard to be pure and full of energy and spark.

“These are a tough side to play against, second in the league, but I felt we were at least good value for a point.

“We’ve had the two best chances of the game, Kal Naismith should score, Cameron Jerome should score, and then we’ve had some set-plays there with just a bit of communication we would have had some free headers from point-blank range.

“So we were probably slightly the better side today, but it was a real tight game and playing against Blackburn who have dominated and overrun sides.

“I’m relatively pleased, plus it’s been a 10-point month and the FA Cup win, so it’s been a really good month for us.”

