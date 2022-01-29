Lee Johnson takes responsibility for Sunderland’s 6-0 thrashing at Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Disconsolate Lee Johnson backed himself and his players to recover from Sunderland’s shocking 6-0 capitulation to rejuvenated Bolton.

But the Black Cats boss admitted criticism of Sunderland’s collapse, including four second-half goals, was “justified and fair”.

Striker Dion Charles struck twice while Dapo Afolayan – with his 11th goal of the season – Kieran Lee, Declan John and Danny Batth’s diving own goal, completed Wanderers’ biggest ever win at the UniBol Stadium.

Sunderland’s latest away day thumping follows on from 4-0 and 5-1 defeats at Portsmouth and Rotherham earlier in the season.

“I still believe in the players, that has not changed,” insisted Johnson after Sunderland slipped to third.

“But we fell unbelievably short in every facet. I don’t think anyone gave up though I know it can sometimes look like that.

“However, everyone had really poor games and we looked disjointed and disorganised.

“I have to take responsibility. I don’t want to because it hurts.

“Part of my job is to get the boys tactically right and mentally focused. Despite believing I did that we clearly didn’t show it.

“Moving forward we have got to be stronger. We didn’t implement one part of our game that has been successful this year.

“A manager has a big part to play but it is also the collective. However, I am happy to take on the criticism.

“I think we are still in a good position and believe we can get some important wins. But I do have to consider the effect I had on the players.

“I had a good effect last week but today it wasn’t enough and that criticism is justified and fair.

“I will take it on the chin, wrap it up and try to come out a better manager.”

In contrast, Bolton have now won three successive games while new keeper James Trafford became the first Trotters’ goalkeeper since Simon Farnworth in 1983 to keep three clean sheets following their debut.

Charles started the rout after 19 minutes with Afolayan doubling Bolton’s lead just before the break.

Charles swept in a game clincher after 51 minutes, Lee nipped in the fourth after 59 minutes while the majority of Sunderland’s 5,000 fans had left before Batth headed past his own keeper and John notched the sixth in the last six minutes.

Bolton remain 14 points off the play-offs but bullish manager Ian Evatt hasn’t given up on another promotion.

“It is only a small step,” said Evatt. “We have got more work to do to get anywhere near where we want to get because we are not there yet.

“I am a young manager who has had a lot of success early. But I have been in the game a long time and had a long career.

“I would like to think I know what I am doing and what I am talking about.”

Evatt faced growing criticism at the start of the year with Wanderers hovering too close to the drop zone for comfort.

But an influx of new players during the January window – including in-form Charles – and players returning from injury have transformed the Trotters.

“A lot of people will say this had been coming but it hasn’t felt like that the last two months,” he added.

“Everything went right and we will enjoy it because we have suffered two to three months of pain. But I am most pleased for the fans because they have suffered most.”