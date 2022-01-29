Jon Brady relieved as Northampton end winless start to 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relief was the overriding emotion for Jon Brady as his Northampton side finally chalked up their first win of 2022.

The promotion-chasing Cobblers have stumbled since being hit by Covid but deservedly returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Salford on Saturday.

Paul Lewis scored the game’s only goal on 12 minutes, turning in a set-piece, as Northampton kept their 12th clean sheet of the season.

“It’s nice to be back to winning ways,” said Brady.

“It’s been mentioned a couple of times that we haven’t had a win in 2022 so it’s good to tick that off and get the three points.

“I feel that’s now three and a half good performances in a row if you count the second half against Crawley and the draws with Forest Green and Sutton.

“To play like we did in the first half today was really good because the conditions were difficult but we played some good football and looked strong and I was pleased with it.

“The second half became tough against the wind but we dug in and the boys managed the game well and to come out with a win feels really good.

“Make no mistake, Salford are a really good side and have made some excellent signings and we limited them to few chances.

“It was good to be back to like we have been previously – solid and strong at the back, moving the ball sharply and keeping the tempo high and pressing them hard when we were able to. It was a strong performance.”

Meanwhile, it was disappointment for Salford boss Gary Bowyer.

He said: “It was a hard-fought game in blustery conditions and I thought it would be decided by a set-piece.

“We started the game well and had two great opportunities from corners but they score from the first one they have and it’s poor marking by us.

“The rest of the game wasn’t a spectacle to watch, that’s for sure, and I think the conditions played a part in that, but we still had a couple of really good opportunities, again at set-pieces.

“That was the type of game it became but the ball has hit Matt Smith and gone straight at their goalkeeper and in the end that’s probably the difference in the game.

“When you see the conditions, you know it’s not going to be a pretty game of football so to concede the only goal from a set-piece is disappointing.

“We have to be better with the ball. They probably shaded it and made better decisions in the conditions.”