Ryan Lowe pleased with Preston reaction after ‘unacceptable’ first half

Manager Ryan Lowe was proud of Preston’s comeback after putting an ‘unacceptable’ first-half display behind them to draw 2-2 with Bristol City at Deepdale.

Emil Riis Jakobsen ensured a late point for Preston with an equaliser deep into stoppage time but the Lilywhites’ play-off push suffered from a disappointing performance.

The hosts were particularly poor in the first half which City dominated after Chris Martin opened the scoring after 12 minutes.

Jakobsen levelled early in the second half and then salvaged a share of the spoils after Antoine Semenyo had put the Robins back in front nine minutes from time.

Lowe said: “We know the first half simply wasn’t good enough, hopefully it’s a one-off in that sense.

“I won’t accept the first-half performance from the players and the lads know that.

“But despite that, I was really pleased with the reaction of the players in the second half.

“We freshened it up after the break and I’m really pleased with the reaction. We weren’t quite at it first half and we were disappointed with large parts of it.

“(Cameron) Archer is going to be a star for us, the fans have taken to him already as well, and he’ll get goals for us, I’m sure.

“It was a great tackle to start the move for the second goal and we’ve gone from one end to the other and got the equaliser and that is pleasing.”

Nigel Pearson’s visitors enjoyed the bulk of possession in the early stages with Martin’s calm finish deservedly edging them in front.

Lowe opted for a double substitution at the interval and they turned the tide when Danish star Jakobsen was the quickest to react as he poked home a leveller from close range.

Despite appearing to be in the stronger position to go on and win the game, Semenyo fired home at the near post to leave them chasing the game again.

Han-Noah Massengo’s trickery allowed him to glide past two Preston challenges on the edge of the box and his near-post ball was fired home by Semenyo.

But there was to be a final sting as Preston’s quick counter caught City out and Jakobsen arrived on cue inside the box to volley home Brad Potts’ brilliant cross.

“It is frustrating and annoying not to come away with three points,” said Pearson.

“You also have to say it was a fantastic strike for the equaliser.

“Within that, we know we have to be more streetwise. We had the chance to run it into the corner and run the clock down and we didn’t.

“I also think this official made mistakes and missed things and there was a foul in the build-up to their second equaliser.

“We’ve gone from a side at the start of the season which struggled to be creative, to one that is dangerous.

“We could have had a more comfortable lead here but we created opportunities and missed them.

“I thought we did well in attack and from set plays and at the end we looked the stronger side but we couldn’t get the result.”