Nigel Clough hails record-breaking Mansfield after victory over Leyton Orient

Delighted manager Nigel Clough hailed his record-breaking Mansfield side as they reeled off an eighth League Two win in a row as they beat Leyton Orient 2-0.

That set a new club record for consecutive wins in the league and was a 14th win in 16 games in all competitions for the in-form Stags.

“It’s remarkable at any level,” said Clough.

“We had a great run in the Conference with Burton and won a lot of consecutive games. It’s 14 actual wins out of 16 now so they’re a confident bunch of lads.

“It was remarkable to do it in those conditions today – I defy any team in the country to be able to play football with that wind and the pitch.

“Ideally we wanted a nice calm day with a bit of rain and it was the exact opposite.

“Despite all that, we managed to dig a result out and I think it’s one of our best clean sheets of the season in terms of restricting the opposition to so few chances.”

On a very windy afternoon, there were few chances but a minute from the break, Rhys Oates fed Jordan Bowery into the box and the ball seemed to strike his hand before he bundled home from close range.

Mansfield put the game to bed after 72 minutes when a corner was cleared to Ollie Clarke, who rifled home with a low shot from 18 yards.

Stags’ 44th-minute opener was controversial, with Orient claiming Bowery had handled before netting.

“I just saw it go in,” said Clough.

“I couldn’t see if it hit Jordan’s arm or not. If it has caught his hand, from the first four or five months of the season, we are due a few.”

Orient substitute Aaron Drinan twice rattled the home woodwork deep into the second half but the Stags held on for a clean sheet.

O’s boss Kenny Jackett said: “I thought their first goal was handball.

“None of us can really understand the decision. The linesman was that side as well.

“But in the second half we had chances to get back in the game, Drinan has hit the bar and post. We needed one of those big chances to go in.

“The second goal then really cost us and gave us a mountain to climb.

“There was just more knowledge on their side. We have to learn game management like Mansfield have. We have to develop it or bring it in.

“It is a frustrating run and a run that has put a distance between ourselves and the top of the division that hasn’t been there for the majority of the season.

“We have been edged out of quite a few games lately though not outclassed. We’re not absolutely miles away.”