Ross County attacker Regan Charles-Cook left ‘extremely hurt’ over racist abuse

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 7.04pm
Ross County’s Regan Charles-Cook, right, in action against Rangers (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Ross County’s Regan Charles-Cook, right, in action against Rangers (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Ross County attacker Regan Charles-Cook has been left “extremely hurt” after being subjected to racist abuse following his side’s 3-3 draw with Rangers.

Charles-Cook scored his 10th league goal of the season against the champions to become the top goalscorer in the cinch Premiership.

But the winger’s mood soon shifted after logging on to social media after the match.

The London-born Grenada international wrote on his Twitter account: “I am extremely hurt and frustrated to come off the pitch today and be left multiple messages of racist abuse. This makes us stronger and we will continue to fight against racism!”

Ross County vowed to work with Police Scotland to tackle those responsible for the messages.

“We are disappointed that our player Regan Charles-Cook has been subjected to racist abuse online following today’s match,” a statement read.

“We will give Regan all of our support and will work with the Police and relevant parties to ensure these messages are properly dealt with.”

County defender Jack Baldwin added: “This is not just about a game of football. There is no place in society for racism!!”

