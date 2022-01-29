Curtis Weston scores the only goal as Chesterfield see off Eastleigh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield got their promotion bid back on track as Curtis Weston’s late goal earned a 1-0 win over Eastleigh.

Andrew Boyce made a goal-saving early challenge on National League top scorer Kabongo Tshimanga while, at the other end, Chesterfield keeper Scott Loach reacted sharply to keep Tom Whelan’s deflected corner from going straight in.

With Tshimanga well marshalled, defender Laurence Maguire emerged as Chesterfield’s main goal threat. The brother of England defender Harry was a constant presence at set-pieces and also tried his luck from long range on a couple of occasions.

With time ticking down, Weston broke the deadlock for the Spireites with a beautifully controlled volley after Liam Mandeville’s free-kick was only partially cleared.