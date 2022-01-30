Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin extends Ibrox stay to 2024

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 10.28am Updated: January 30 2022, 3.40pm
Jon McLaughlin has kept 17 clean sheets in 24 appearances for Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers have announced goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has signed a new contract with the club running to 2024.

The 34-year-old Scotland international has made 24 appearances for the Ibrox outfit since joining from Sunderland in 2020, registering 17 clean sheets.

McLaughlin, who has two Scotland caps, told Rangers’ official website: “I am delighted to have committed my future to Rangers for the next two-and-a-half years.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club so far and being a part of the team which won the title last season will live with me forever.

“I want the opportunity to be a part of future success at this club, while hopefully also adding more Scotland caps to what I have already.”

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said: “I am delighted Jon has committed his future to Rangers.

“Since he joined the club, he has been a fantastic professional both on and off the pitch, while his performance levels on all occasions have been strong.”

