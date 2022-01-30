Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle agree fee with Brighton to sign defender Dan Burn

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 12.56pm
Dan Burn has made 74 Premier League appearances for Brighton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dan Burn has made 74 Premier League appearances for Brighton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle have agreed a fee with Brighton for defender Dan Burn, the PA news agency understands.

Completion of the deal ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline would see Burn join full-back Kieran Trippier and striker Chris Wood as new additions to the Magpies’ squad made in the current window.

The fee agreed for Burn is believed to be in the region of £13million.

The 29-year-old, who spent time in Newcastle’s academy as a youngster, has been with Brighton since joining from Wigan in the summer of 2018.

He was immediately loaned back to the Latics before making his Seagulls debut in January 2019 in the FA Cup.

Burn has gone on to make 74 Premier League appearances for Brighton to date.

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is among the other players Newcastle have been linked with as they look to boost their bid for top-flight survival in their first transfer window under Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium.

Eddie Howe’s team are currently 18th in the table, a point adrift of 17th-placed Norwich with a game in hand.

