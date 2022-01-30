Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cardiff sign Norwich forward Jordan Hugill on loan for rest of season

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 1.28pm
Jordan Hugill has made the move to Cardiff on loan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cardiff have completed the loan signing of Norwich forward Jordan Hugill for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old spent the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Cardiff’s Championship rivals West Brom, where he scored one goal in 20 league appearances.

The ex-Preston striker – who also counts West Ham, Middlesbrough and QPR among his former teams – is looking forward to doing his talking on the pitch for the 20th-placed Bluebirds in their battle against relegation.

He told their official website: “I’m delighted to be here.

“It’s nice to be at a club that values me. I’m really appreciative of that. I can’t wait to get firing.

“I’m looking forward to the fight. I feel like we’re in a bit of a false position at the moment. We’ve got a bunch of great players.

“I just want to get involved. I’d like to think I offer something different to what is already here and I’m really looking forward to getting my head down, fighting and scoring some goals.”

For Norwich, Hugill recorded five goals in 34 games in all competitions.

The Premier League club issued a statement on canaries.co.uk, which read: “Everyone at Norwich City wishes Jordan the very best for the rest of the season.”

