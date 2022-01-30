Graham Alexander hails debutant Ross Tierney after Motherwell’s loss at Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander managed to take positives despite his frustration over their defeat at Hearts, with Ross Tierney’s performance an example.

Tierney and Liam Shaw both made their first appearances for the club and were involved as the visitors pressed early on.

On-loan Celtic midfielder Shaw lost possession in the build-up to both Hearts goals, although Sean Goss was more culpable for Andy Halliday’s opener after dwelling on the ball inside his box moments after replacing the injured Barry Maguire.

Former Bohemians player Tierney offered real promise, taking up good positions to receive the ball and showing excellent technical skills.

Alexander said of the 20-year-old Irishman: “He’s a good player. He and Liam Shaw both made their (starting) debuts and I thought they were both excellent. Callum Slattery came back into the team and was excellent as well.

“We know what we have got in Ross. He is not the finished article but you could see his movement, he’s got a brilliant football brain.

“He picks up pockets of space, he can make intelligent runs and he works his socks off for the team. You can’t ask for more than that from a young lad who has come in for his debut.

“I am really pleased for him, and Liam, because I thought they were both good on their debuts. But the result is still lingering there.”

Maguire got injured while making a tackle and, with Liam Donnelly suspended, Motherwell missed a physical presence in the centre of midfield.

“He walked past me just after and his knee was really swollen and a big cut across it,” Alexander said. “Baz is a tough guy and for him to come off in a game, he will be devastated, because he wants to play every minute.

“Hopefully it’s not serious. It didn’t look great, to be fair, but hopefully it’s on the outside and bruising and nothing on the inside.

“I thought it disrupted us a little bit, making that change, but we could have still controlled the result in the end.”

There was a successful full debut for the home team with on-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms grabbing the second goal just before the hour mark.

The 21-year-old netted from close range but showed good speed and desire to get into the position on the counter-attack, and got in behind the Motherwell defence several times in the first half.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: “I’m delighted for him – and it was from a good range as well. That’s the distance you want for your first goal.

“I thought he did well but the players still need to figure out the runs he makes and what he’s good at. Because he’s a big guy, people think he’s a target man, but he’s not really – he wants to run the channels and take it to feet.”