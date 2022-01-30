Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jimmy Gopperth helps Wasps to victory over Saracens

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 5.18pm
Jimmy Gopperth impressed for Wasps (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jimmy Gopperth impressed for Wasps (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jimmy Gopperth kicked 16 points as Wasps completed a hat-trick of impressive home victories with a 26-20 win over Saracens.

After beating Premiership leaders Leicester 16-13 and European champions Toulouse 30-22, they defeated fiercest rivals Saracens, who missed the chance to close the gap at the top of the table.

Gopperth kicked four penalties and converted both tries scored by Sam Spink and Elliot Stooke.

Alex Lewington, Nick Tompkins and Tom Woolstencroft scored Saracens’ tries, with Alex Lozowski adding a penalty and a conversion.

Wasps captain Joe Launchbury returned after a nine-month absence with damaged knee ligaments but they suffered a pre-match blow when prop Rodrigo Martinez injured his ankle in the warm-up and left the field on a stretcher.

However, they overcame this setback to take a fourth-minute lead with a simple penalty from Gopperth before going on to pick up the first try when Spink raced over after Saracens had failed to deal with a speculative up-and-under from Marcus Watson.

Gopperth converted but missed a straightforward penalty after a Saracens player had spoken out of turn to referee Karl Dickson.

It took the visitors 18 minutes to break into the opposition 22 but when they did a strong run from Tompkins won his side his penalty which Lozowski kicked to put the visitors on the scoreboard.

Gopperth nullified this with his second penalty before the visitors looked to have scored their first try.

A neat chip over the top from Manu Vunipola was twice hacked on by Alex Goode with Lewington appearing to win the race to touch down, but TMO replays showed that the wing had lost possession.

Lewington was not to be denied and rewarded a sustained period of pressure by supporting a burst from Billy Vunipola to dive over.

The visitors continued to dominate the second quarter and deservedly scored their second try when Woolstencroft forced his way over to leave the scores level at 13-13 at the interval.

Launchbury was replaced at the break by James Gaskell but resilient Wasps would not lie down and another penalty from Gopperth put them back in front before Tonga international centre Malakai Fekitoa was introduced for his first game since dislocating his shoulder back in September.

It was in time to see Gopperth kick his fourth penalty to give Wasps a six-point advantage going into the final quarter.

Saracens then had a second try ruled out by the TMO. Replacement Andy Christie secured the touchdown from close range but replays showed a Wasps player being impeded.

The game hung in the balance but Saracens were frequently on the wrong side of the refereeing decisions and the hosts broke out to seal victory with a try from Stooke four minutes from the end.

Saracens deserved something from the game and got it with a last-minute try from Tompkins, with Lozowski’s conversion securing the bonus point.

