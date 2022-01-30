Wayne Rooney pleads for ‘sensible’ decision as Derby rescue late Birmingham draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derby boss Wayne Rooney pleaded with Middlesbrough, Wycombe and the English Football League to be “sensible” after watching his troubled side show fight on the pitch to snatch a 2-2 Championship draw in stoppage time at home to Birmingham.

Both Middlesbrough and Wycombe are in the process of mounting legal challenges arguing that they have been on the receiving end of Derby having broken the EFL’s financial rules in the past.

The Rams, who are now seven points from safety despite a 21-point deduction, have also been given a month to prove they have sufficient funds to finish the season.

But an emotionally-charged afternoon, which saw more than a thousand home fans stage a protest march from the city centre to a sell-out Pride Park before kick-off, ended with a stoppage-time equaliser from substitute Krystian Bielik after Luke Plange had reduced the deficit after 87 minutes to cancel out Lyle Taylor and Scott Hogan efforts for the visitors.

A proud Rooney gave Rams fans his “100 per cent guarantee” that no players would be leaving before the closure of the transfer window on Monday and on the vociferous support of the Pride Park faithful, he added: “Things happen for a reason and – with there being no Premier League games today – it was a chance for us and the fans to show the country and the world what a massive club this is.

“I also think Middlesbrough, Wycombe and the EFL have to be sensible now because people’s livelihoods are at stake and people have to come to the right decisions.”

Rooney went on to admit his team’s performance had disappointed him, but he was happier with the spirit showed as Bielik’s spectacular overhead kick secured a share of the spoils exactly a year to the day that the Poland defender had suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage.

“It was sheer effort and determination that got us a point and it could be a huge one at the end of the season,” Rooney added.

“As a team, I think we have been writing our own scripts this season and at half-time I said we’d score a goal in the 92nd minute today, whether it be the winner or an equaliser.

“It was actually a bit later than that, but what a way it was for Krystian to come back. He then hurt his shoulder in the celebrations and it will be frustrating if we lose him again but, hopefully, it’s not too serious.”

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer pulled no punches, meanwhile, as he directed the blame for not taking home all three points at a wasteful Hogan.

“We’ve had five or six clear-cut chances and how Scott Hogan didn’t get a hat-trick, I’ll never know,” Bowyer said.

“But how many times have I said the same rubbish after games?

“I’m sick and tired of it. It’s not good enough – you can’t have chances like that and miss them.

“He scored the hardest chance he had, but he was not clinical enough with the other two.

“Lyle Taylor had one chance and put it in and that’s why I have brought him in.”