Swansea sign Finley Burns on loan from Manchester City By Press Association January 30 2022, 5.46pm Manchester City youngster Finley Burns has joined Swansea on loan (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swansea have signed England Under-18 defender Finley Burns on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the season. The 18-year-old centre-back has made one first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side, against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup earlier this season. The academy product recently signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champions but the club have decided to loan him to the Sky Bet Championship Swans for experience. He becomes Russell Martin’s fourth signing of the January transfer window after Andy Fisher, Cyrus Christie and Hannes Wolf. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Manchester United’s Amad Diallo set for loan spell with Rangers Sebastian Soto signs for Livingston on loan from Norwich Looking at the winners and losers as the Premier League takes a break Southampton end Man City’s winning run with impressive draw at St Mary’s