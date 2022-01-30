Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Nadal claims historic 21st grand slam – final day at the Australian Open

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 5.50pm
Rafael Nadal celebrated an epic win over Daniil Medvedev on Sunday (Andy Brownbill/AP)
Rafael Nadal broke away from his rivals by winning a 21st grand slam title in extraordinary fashion to bring the Australian Open to a close.

Nadal recovered from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 in a match that lasted five hours and 24 minutes and finished at 1.11am.

The Spaniard is the first man in history to reach 21 slam titles, one ahead of both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal celebrates his 21st grand slam title
Rafael Nadal celebrates his 21st grand slam title (Simon Baker/AP)

Roll of honour

Men’s singles: Rafael Nadal (Spain)
Women’s singles: Ashleigh Barty (Australia)
Men’s doubles: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)
Women’s doubles: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)
Mixed doubles: Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Ivan Dodig (Croatia)
Boys’ singles: Bruno Kuzuhara (USA)
Girls’ singles: Petra Marcinko (Croatia)
Boys’ doubles: Bruno Kuzuhara (USA) and Coleman Wong (Hong Kong)
Girls’ doubles: Clervie Ngounoue (USA) and Diana Shnaider (Russia)
Men’s wheelchair singles: Shingo Kunieda (Japan)
Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)
Men’s wheelchair doubles: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid (Great Britain)
Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Netherlands)
Quad wheelchair singles: Sam Schroder (Netherlands)
Quad wheelchair doubles: Andy Lapthorne (Great Britain) and David Wagner (USA)

