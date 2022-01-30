Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fresh blow for England as Joe Marchant tests positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 7.04pm Updated: January 30 2022, 7.26pm
England’s Joe Marchant has tested positive for Covid (Andrew Matthews/PA)
England’s Joe Marchant has tested positive for Covid (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England have suffered yet another setback in advance of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland after Joe Marchant tested positive for Covid-19.

Marchant’s case was confirmed by lateral flow and PCR tests on Friday and he will miss at least the start of the training week at the squad’s base in Surrey.

The versatile Harlequins back, who covers outside centre and wing, was set to feature at Murrayfield on Saturday as England contend with a lengthy injury list.

It throws his participation in the Calcutta Cup clash into doubt, while prop Joe Marler also remains in self-isolation because of coronavirus.

Northampton back Tommy Freeman has been ruled out by a hamstring injury, but he was unlikely to play any part against Scotland.

Plugging the gaps created in head coach Eddie Jones’ 37-man squad are wings Louis Lynagh and Adam Radwan.

Courtney Lawes remains a doubt as he continues to recover from the concussion sustained for Northampton against Ulster earlier in the month and Nick Isiekwe is to stay with England for the week as cover.

Having lost Owen Farrell to ankle surgery for the entire Championship, Jones will be hoping that Lawes recovers with the Lions flanker likely to deputise as captain.

England also have fitness concerns of varying degrees over wings Jonny May and Anthony Watson, centres Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade, lock Jonny Hill and flanker Sam Underhill.

May and Watson will play no part in the Six Nations, Tuilagi and Underhill should feature at some point and Hill and Slade could be available for the Scotland game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]