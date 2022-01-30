Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Karna Solskjaer makes Manchester United debut in FA Cup win over Bridgwater

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 9.22pm
Karna Solskjaer made her Manchester United debut (Adam Davy/PA)
Karna Solskjaer – the daughter of former Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – made her senior debut for the club in their 2-0 Women’s FA Cup fourth round victory at Bridgwater on Sunday.

Solskjaer stepped off the bench with Ella Toone having wrapped up victory with an 82nd-minute strike to add to Charlotte Buxton’s first-half own goal.

Nineteen-year-old forward Solskjaer replaced Ivana Fuso for the last five minutes, much to the delight of Ole Gunnar and wife Silje, who were watching from the stands.

Vivianne Miedema’s first-half strike was enough to send Arsenal through to the fifth round against London City at Meadow Park.

The visitors had frustrated the Women’s Super League leaders after goalkeeper Shae Yanez pulled off a number of saves, including a magnificent stop to deny Beth Mead.

Miedema got the only goal of the game a minute before the break when she was on hand to tap in from close range.

Lucy Whipp scored to help Birmingham seal their progression, although they needed extra time to see off second-tier Sunderland 2-1.

Veatriki Sarri opened the scoring for Blues with a left-footed effort into the top corner, before Keira Ramshaw equalised four minutes from time.

However, Whipp put the hosts back in front 10 minutes into extra time when she nodded in Gemma Lawley’s cross to earn victory.

Fellow WSL strugglers Leicester fought back from a goal down to beat Tottenham 3-1 at The Hive.

Angela Addison put Spurs a goal to the good before Shannon O’Brien’s 82nd-minute strike sent the game to extra time.

Goals from Sophie Howard and Esmee De Graaf in the additional period put the Foxes in the hat for the next round.

Reading edged fellow WSL side Brighton 3-2 in Crawley, while West Ham were also involved in a five-goal affair, winning 4-1 at second-tier Sheffield United.

Valerie Gauvin struck twice to help Everton beat Huddersfield 4-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium, while Liverpool thrashed Lincoln 6-0 at Prenton Park, with Leighanne Robe grabbing a hat-trick.

Charlton scored six second-half goals at Home Park to earn a 6-0 win over Plymouth and Ella Morris grabbed an extra-time winner as Southampton upset Bristol City 1-0 at St Mary’s.

In the day’s remaining fixtures, Durham beat Blackburn 3-1, Ipswich were 1-0 winners at Newcastle and Coventry United and West Brom needed penalties to see off Billericay and Exeter respectively.

