Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nearing Arsenal exit as deadline day arrives

There is expected to be plenty of activity in London on transfer deadline day, with Arsenal attempting to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Eriksen primed to make a sensational return to football.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has not selected Aubameyang since December 6 following a second disciplinary issue involving the Gabon international in the past 12 months and it looks to have been the final straw for the Spanish coach.

Juventus and Barcelona were said to have gone head-to-head for the forward and it looks likely the LaLiga outfit will win the race, with the former Arsenal captain set to move on a six-month loan deal.

It may leave Arteta’s side light on attacking options and the situation led to links with ex-Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata on Sunday night, and Arsenal are not the only north London club expected to be busy over the coming hours.

Tottenham are close to completing the double swoop of Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Swedish ace Kulusevski would be a loan switch while midfielder Bentancur, who has been linked with numerous other Premier League teams, would be a permanent move and may go some way to appeasing boss Antonio Conte, who saw the club miss out on Adama Traore and Luis Diaz over the weekend.

Outgoings will also keep Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici busy, with the club’s record addition Tanguy Ndombele moving back to Lyon on loan while Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil could all potentially join the Frenchman in securing moves away on temporary deals.

An ex-Tottenham player could become the story of the window, however, if Eriksen does complete what would be a fairytale return to football.

The Denmark international has not played since he suffered a cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 game against Finland in June. Despite having an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator fitted – a type of pacemaker – he could join Brentford on Monday.

Managed by Eriksen’s fellow countryman Thomas Frank, there are also several other Danes at the Bees, who could offer the playmaker the chance to resume his career, having been released by Inter Milan in December due to rules which prevent athletes in Italy being able to compete with a pacemaker fitted.

Everton are the next opposition for Brentford in the FA Cup and it should be Frank Lampard’s first match in charge of the Toffees.

With Lampard set to be confirmed as Rafael Benitez’s replacement on Monday, it is expected to spark a flurry of activity at Goodison Park.

Donny Van De Beek appears to have chosen Everton as his destination for the second half of the season after growing tired at a lack of opportunities at Manchester United, who are happy to loan out the Dutch international.

The Red Devils appear more reluctant to allow Jesse Lingard to move on and the ex-West Ham loanee is now likely to remain at Old Trafford.

Newcastle were one of the suitors for Lingard and they made a third addition of the transfer window on Sunday when Bruno Guimaraes joined from Lyon.

Dan Burn, currently of Brighton, is likely to be the Magpies’ fourth signing since they were taken over by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium after a fee between the two sides was agreed over the weekend.

The Blyth-born defender’s acquisition may not signal the end of Newcastle’s business, however, with Eddie Howe eyeing further reinforcements and fringe players may also be let go to help trim down the size of the squad.

Todd Cantwell had been linked with the north-east club earlier in the window, but Norwich are not set to let him join a relegation rival. A deadline-day exit, even if only a loan, does look on the cards for the one-time England youth international.

Fabio Carvalho is another Three Lions youngster attracting interest and Liverpool may tempt Fulham with a bid for the teenager, who will be a free agent at the end of the campaign.

From Craven Cottage to the Clarets, Burnley are bringing in forward Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg to fill the void left by Chris Wood.

Beyond the Premier League, Barcelona have lined up a move to Paris St Germain for Ousmane Dembele, with reported interest in the player from English clubs failing to materialise into a transfer.