Deadline Day Live – Donny Van De Beek set to seal loan move

January 31 2022, 7.02amUpdated: January 31 2022, 7.40am
0705 – 153 days on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford and Daniel James’ switch to Leeds, who are set to be the big movers today? Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favour with boss Mikel Arteta and is likely to leave on loan, while Tottenham are close to completing the double swoop of Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.
0700 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on the final day of the January window, which will close at 11pm this evening.