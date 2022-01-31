Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deadline Day Live – Donny Van De Beek set to seal loan move

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 7.02am Updated: January 31 2022, 7.40am
Donny van de Beek could be set for a deadline day move (Mike Egerton/PA)
  • Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those set to move as the window closes.
  • Luis Diaz - Porto to Liverpool - £37.5million
  • Bruno Guimaraes - Lyon to Newcastle - £35million
  • Lucas Digne - Everton to Aston Villa - £25million
  • Chris Wood - Burnley to Newcastle - £25million
  • Kieran Tripper - Atletico Madrid to Newcastle - £12million
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta
0705 – 153 days on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford and Daniel James’ switch to Leeds, who are set to be the big movers today? Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favour with boss Mikel Arteta and is likely to leave on loan, while Tottenham are close to completing the double swoop of Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on Deadline Day in August
0700 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on the final day of the January window, which will close at 11pm this evening.

