Deadline Day Live – Donny Van De Beek set to seal loan move

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those set to move as the window closes.

The moment you’ve been waiting for… Luis Diaz is a RED 🔴 #VamosLuis pic.twitter.com/wl9koUlPgl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022

Luis Diaz - Porto to Liverpool - £37.5million

Bruno Guimaraes - Lyon to Newcastle - £35million

Lucas Digne - Everton to Aston Villa - £25million

Chris Wood - Burnley to Newcastle - £25million

Kieran Tripper - Atletico Madrid to Newcastle - £12million

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta (Catherine Ivill/PA)

0705 – 153 days on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford and Daniel James’ switch to Leeds, who are set to be the big movers today? Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favour with boss Mikel Arteta and is likely to leave on loan, while Tottenham are close to completing the double swoop of Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on Deadline Day in August (Martin Rickett/PA)

0700 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on the final day of the January window, which will close at 11pm this evening.