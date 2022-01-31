Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Liverpool hoping to strike last-gasp deal for Fabio Carvalho

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 7.26am
Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho during the Sky Bet Championship match at Craven Cottage, London (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

Liverpool are reportedly in negotiations with Fulham over a deal for midfielder Fabio Carvalho. The Liverpool Echo says the Reds have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old for a while and club bosses are eager to put pen to paper before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline. However, the price could be a sticking point as Liverpool are adamant they will not pay over the odds for a player who could join for free in the summer.

The Manchester Evening News says Newcastle are hopeful of signing Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United. The club is believed to be looking to cement a deal before the deadline to secure the 24-year-old goalkeeper until the end of the season.

Eddie Nketiah File Photo
Arsenal have turned down a third Crystal Palace offer for Eddie Nketiah (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal have rejected a third Crystal Palace bid for out-of-contract striker Eddie Nketiah. According to the Daily Mail, citing Sky Sports, the Gunners have turned down a third offer for the 22-year-old as they hope to convince him to stay at the Emirates Stadium. However, there is still room for Crystal Palace to make another attempt before the deadline, while Newcastle are also believed to be interested.

The Mail also reports Chelsea have registered an interest in a short-term deal for Leeds winger Raphinha, but they will need to fend off West Ham, who are also believed to be plotting a move.

Players to watch

Dele Alli File Photo
AC Milan could make a move for Dele Alli (Adam Davy/PA)

Dele Alli: AC Milan could make a late move to sign the Tottenham midfielder on a loan deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ousmane Dembele: Marca says Spurs are interested in signing the Barcelona forward, who is likely to leave the Spanish club.

