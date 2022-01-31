Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Battle of the Brits event rearranged for December

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 10.54am
Andy and Jamie Murray are now due to line up in Aberdeen in December (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andy and Jamie Murray are now due to line up in Aberdeen in December (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jamie Murray’s Scotland-England clash featuring brother Andy has been rearranged for December.

The Schroders Battle of the Brits will take place on December 21-22 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live, exactly a year after it was initially scheduled.

The event was postponed in December for public health reasons following the Omicron outbreak.

Andy and Jamie Murray will spearhead the Scotland team against an England line-up featuring the likes of Dan Evans.

Jamie Murray, the tournament director, said: “We were gutted when the event couldn’t go ahead as planned so it’s brilliant news that we’re able to reschedule for December this year.

“There has been such fantastic buzz around bringing Battle of the Brits to Aberdeen and I think that’s only going to get bigger throughout the year.

“I know Andy and the rest of the players are already excited and I’m sure there will be plenty of competitive chat amongst us all between now and the first ball being hit.”

