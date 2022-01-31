Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Malky Mackay hoping Rangers draw will give Ross County belief

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 12.22pm
Malky Mackay’s side are third bottom (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malky Mackay’s side are third bottom (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hopes their draw with Rangers further reinforces his attempts to instil belief in his players as they prepare to welcome another of Scotland’s top clubs to Dingwall.

County led the champions before forcing a 3-3 draw in the sixth minute of stoppage time on Saturday.

Mackay’s side remain third bottom of the cinch Premiership but have picked up a number of impressive results after a difficult start to the season.

They now host Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium on Tuesday having drawn at Pittodrie earlier in the campaign.

“I am really talking to them about evidence and belief that they can actually go and play against anyone in this league and actually go toe to toe and beat them,” Mackay told RCFCTV.

“It’s something I have spoken about for a while now and I’m trying to drum that into them, have that belief in themselves that they are as good as anybody in the league.

“We have run Celtic to the last minute here and drawn against Rangers here.

“I have given them challenges for the second half of the season and I am asking them just to apply themselves

“They are working hard for each other, which is the main thing. There’s no individuals, it’s a real group.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier