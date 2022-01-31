Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Preston sign defender Bambo Diaby until end of the season

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 12.50pm
Former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby has signed a short-term deal with Preston (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby has signed a short-term deal with Preston (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Preston have signed centre-back Bambo Diaby until the end of the season after a successful trial.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Barnsley, has returned from a two-year ban after being found guilty of unintentionally breaching Football Association anti-doping regulations in November 2019.

“I’m very excited to sign with Preston because it’s been a long time,” Diaby, who has an opportunity to earn a longer contract, told pnefc.net.

“It’s been the thing I’ve been waiting for. Every day I’ve been training very hard to get to this day.”

Manager Ryan Lowe has been impressed by the defender’s attitude.

Lowe said: “He’s different to what we’ve got. He can play in a few different positions around the back and probably right wing back, so we’ve offered him a short-term deal until the end of the season to go and showcase what he’s got to potentially earn a longer contract.

“He’s had a kick in the teeth, he’s been out for two years and he’s very eager now to put that behind him and get on a streak.”

“First and foremost (he has to) get in the squad and then get in the team and showcase what he’s about.”

