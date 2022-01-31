Improve results and get fans on side – what Frank Lampard needs to do at Everton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frank Lampard takes over at Everton with plenty to do and not a lot of time in which to do it.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the issues which need addressing.

Squad strengthening

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph are expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks after sustaining injuries. #EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) January 27, 2022

Last week the club lost Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph to injuries for at least four weeks, in addition to fellow central midfielder Tom Davies also being out until March at the earliest. Filling that gap, both temporarily and longer-term, is a priority, while another striker would not go amiss. However, the clock is ticking and with no director of football, head of recruitment or chief scout in place, last-minute deals could be more complicated than necessary.

Establish some internal stability

Director of football Marcel Brands’ departure in December has left the club without anyone at the top of the football structure at the club (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rafael Benitez’s dismantling of the admittedly under-performing football structure – the head of medicine was also jettisoned – in the short period he was at the club has left the job half-finished and created a vacuum in terms of top-notch experience to steer the club in a definitive direction. Lampard will want to bring in some of his own choices, although the club’s ongoing strategic review may throw a spanner in those works.

Re-harmonise the fanbase

Everton fans have been protesting about the way the club is run (Peter Byrne/PA)

Protests by fans inside and outside Goodison Park have been largely directed at chairman Bill Kenwright and the way the club has been run over the last few years of gradual decline. A new manager always provides a boost and, while Lampard does not have Everton connections, the supporters can console themselves with the fact he is not another Benitez-like figure such as prospective candidate Vitor Pereira or Sam Allardyce, who faced opposition even before the appointment was announced.

Improve results – and fast

Ten defeats in 13 matches, a return of six points from a possible 42, has left the club facing a relegation battle four points above the drop zone. Performances have been dreadful and the lack of fight within the squad is something which needs to be addressed immediately. Whether that mentality can be turned around quickly is open to question.

Rejuvenate the academy production line

💙 | “It’s a huge honour that the Club has put their faith in me.”@LewisDobbin shares his love for #EFC after committing his future 👇 — Everton (@Everton) January 27, 2022

Everton have produced a number of top homegrown talents but in recent years progress to the first team has stalled. A number of youngsters have been given game time this season, but more out of necessity than a clear pathway. Anthony Gordon, who had previous loan spells at Preston and Swindon, is the one encouraging player to emerge from the chaos of the current campaign, although persuading Lewis Dobbin to sign a new contract last week is also a positive. Lampard had experience at Chelsea of blooding – and succeeding with – youth, but it is unlikely to be a swift process.