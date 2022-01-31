Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Will Keane a worry for Wigan’s clash with Oxford

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 2.00pm Updated: January 31 2022, 2.38pm
Will Keane sustained a hamstring injury in Wigan’s 0-0 draw at Cheltenham (Martin Rickett/PA).
Wigan’s top scorer Will Keane is a doubt for Tuesday’s home clash with Oxford.

The forward is being assessed after suffering a hamstring injury in the goalless draw at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Midfielders Jordan Cousins and Scott Smith and forward Charlie Wyke remain on the sidelines.

The result at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium halted a four-match winning streak in Sky Bet League One for Leam Richardson’s men as they slipped from top spot to second. They are unbeaten in their last 11 league games.

Sixth-placed Oxford have Herbie Kane back available for the trip after suspension.

The midfielder completed a three-game ban when Karl Robinson’s U’s thumped struggling Gillingham 7-2 at Priestfield at the weekend, with Cameron Brannagan scoring four times from the penalty spot.

Marcus Browne rejoined the club from Middlesbrough on a permanent deal on transfer deadline day and could be involved.

Oxford have been without James Henry, Jamie Hanson and Alex Gorrin due to injury.

