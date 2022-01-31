Will Keane a worry for Wigan’s clash with Oxford

Wigan’s top scorer Will Keane is a doubt for Tuesday’s home clash with Oxford.
The forward is being assessed after suffering a hamstring injury in the goalless draw at Cheltenham on Saturday.
Midfielders Jordan Cousins and Scott Smith and forward Charlie Wyke remain on the sidelines.
The result at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium halted a four-match winning streak in Sky Bet League One for Leam Richardson’s men as they slipped from top spot to second. They are unbeaten in their last 11 league games.
Sixth-placed Oxford have Herbie Kane back available for the trip after suspension.
The midfielder completed a three-game ban when Karl Robinson’s U’s thumped struggling Gillingham 7-2 at Priestfield at the weekend, with Cameron Brannagan scoring four times from the penalty spot.
Marcus Browne rejoined the club from Middlesbrough on a permanent deal on transfer deadline day and could be involved.
Oxford have been without James Henry, Jamie Hanson and Alex Gorrin due to injury.