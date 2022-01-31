Huddersfield sign Chelsea prospect Tino Anjorin on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Head coach Carlos Corberan believes Huddersfield have signed “one of the most important young talents in Britain” after securing Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin on loan.

The England Under-20 international, who spent the first half of the season on loan with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, has joined until the end of the season.

“I believe Tino is one of the most important young talents in Britain,” Corberan told the club’s website.

“He is now in the last part of his recovery from injury, and we expect he can be integrated into our squad during February.

“As soon as he is fully recovered, he will increase the possibilities of our squad.

“He can play in different attacking positions – as a 10, 11 or 7 – and he has the skills to make a real impact in our attacking play.”

Huddersfield have also completed the signing of Jamal Blackman after the goalkeeper spent two weeks training with the squad.

The 6ft 7ins 28-year-old is a former Chelsea graduate who was a free agent after leaving Los Angeles FC at the end of last year, having previously played for Sheffield United and Rotherham.

Blackman has signed a contract, pending international clearance, until the end of the season.

“He offers great competition for Lee Nicholls and bolsters our goalkeeping department,” said head of goalkeeping Paul Clements.