AFC Wimbledon to make late call on Alex Woodyard

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 2.44pm
AFC Wimbledon skipper Alex Woodyard is nursing a hamstring injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
AFC Wimbledon skipper Alex Woodyard is nursing a hamstring injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

AFC Wimbledon will check on captain Alex Woodyard ahead of their home game against Cheltenham.

The midfielder has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury sustained during the draw at Burton on January 22.

The Dons remain without defenders Paul Kalambayi (knee) and Henry Lawrence (hamstring).

Mark Robinson’s side have drawn four of their last five games and are without a league win in eight outings.

Strangely, Cheltenham have also drawn four of their last five matches but they will arrive at Plough Lane looking for a first victory in 11 league fixtures.

The Robins will attempt to end that long winless run without Ben Williams, with the defender suspended after his red card in the goalless stalemate with Wigan on Saturday.

Dan Nlundulu was forced off with a hamstring injury in that game and the on-loan Southampton striker is being assessed ahead of Tuesday night.

Full-back Sean Long (groin) remains a doubt but Charlie Raglan and Alfie May are both fit again.

