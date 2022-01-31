Beryly Lubala could make Northampton squad for Barrow clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton could include new signing Beryly Lubala in their matchday squad for the visit of Barrow.

The 24-year-old joined the club on loan from Blackpool on transfer deadline day but has barely kicked a ball in the last year, meaning he is unlikely to be ready to start right away.

Joseph Mills could return to the squad following an ankle problem.

Mills has not played since August but is nearing a return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Barrow could hand John Rooney a first appearance of his second spell at the club.

Rooney left Barrow in 2020 having played a key role in their National League title-winning season.

Manager Mark Cooper’s defensive options have been stretched since the departure of Mark Ellis and recent absence of Joe Grayson.

Matthew Platt could be absent from the game after being withdrawn at half-time during the defeat at Newport.