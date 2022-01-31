Harrogate defender Lewis Richards facing late fitness test ahead of Stags clash

Harrogate defender Lewis Richards is an injury doubt for the home game against Mansfield.
Richards, on loan from Wolves, was forced off in the closing stages of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Stevenage and faces a late fitness test.
Midfielder Simon Power and defender Ryan Fallowfield (both hamstring) remain unavailable.
Alex Pattison and on-loan Huddersfield midfielder Brahima Diarra are pushing for recalls as Town bid to improve on a recent record of one win in six league games.
Mansfield will be boosted by the return to contention of defender Farrend Rawson.
Rawson missed last weekend’s club record-breaking eighth straight league win against Leyton Orient due to a one-game ban.
Skipper Ollie Clarke marked his return from a calf injury by scoring on Saturday after replacing Rawson and boss Nigel Clough must decide whether to make further changes.
James Perch stepped off the bench for a late cameo against Orient for his first appearance since August. He has recovered from a fractured skull and will be hoping to feature again.