Police given additional time to question Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood remains in police custody after detectives were granted additional time to question the Manchester United forward following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

The 20-year-old was suspended from playing or training with the club, following allegations on Sunday he was violent towards a woman.

Greater Manchester Police said that day it had been made aware of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

The force confirmed that “a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault” and said on Monday afternoon that the suspect remains in custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police said: “Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“The suspect was arrested yesterday (Sunday, January 30) afternoon and remains in custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

Mason Greenwood (Mike Egerton/PA)

The images and allegations were reportedly visible on the woman’s Instagram on Sunday morning.

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

In an earlier statement, Manchester United had said the club was aware of images and allegations circulating on social media, adding: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Attempts have been made to contact Greenwood for comment.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust posted on Twitter: “The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard.”

A spokesperson for sportswear giant Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”