Kieran Sadlier pushing for Bolton start against Cambridge

Bolton have no fresh selection concerns as they prepare to host Cambridge.

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt could make changes to his side ahead of a busy fixture schedule.

New signing Kieran Sadlier could push for a place in the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the second half of the 6-0 thrashing of Sunderland.

Dapo Afolayan will be looking to keep his starting spot, having made an impact against the Black Cats with a goal and assist following consecutive games on the bench.

Cambridge are still without top scorer Joe Ironside.

The striker suffered an ankle injury and will be monitored over the next couple of weeks.

Manager Mark Bonner was handed a boost with the return of Jack Iredale and Jack Lankester against Fleetwood at the weekend and both look likely to be involved again.

Liam O’Neil could feature after Bonner revealed last week that the defender could return shortly after being assessed.