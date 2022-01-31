Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swindon could hand debut to Brandon Cooper against Crawley

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 4.14pm
Swindon could hand a debut to Brandon Cooper for the visit of Crawley (Nick Potts/PA)
Swindon could hand a debut to Brandon Cooper for the visit of Crawley in Sky Bet League Two on Tuesday.

Cooper has joined Swindon on loan from Swansea for the rest of the season and could make his first appearance against the Red Devils.

However, Swindon will be without Tyreece Simpson after he returned to parent club Ipswich and it was announced he will not be returning to the County Ground.

Mathieu Baudry (leg muscle) and Jack Payne (knee) will be hoping to be involved after returning to training.

Crawley will continue to be without Caleb Watts for the trip to Swindon.

The midfielder is sidelined for the next three months with a hamstring problem and has not taken to the field since January 15.

Kwesi Appiah, Will Ferry, Ludwig Francillette and Jake Hessenthaler are all still missing for the Robins.

Crawley will be looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 away victory at Bradford.

