Swindon could hand debut to Brandon Cooper against Crawley

Swindon could hand a debut to Brandon Cooper for the visit of Crawley in Sky Bet League Two on Tuesday.

Cooper has joined Swindon on loan from Swansea for the rest of the season and could make his first appearance against the Red Devils.

However, Swindon will be without Tyreece Simpson after he returned to parent club Ipswich and it was announced he will not be returning to the County Ground.

Mathieu Baudry (leg muscle) and Jack Payne (knee) will be hoping to be involved after returning to training.

Crawley will continue to be without Caleb Watts for the trip to Swindon.

The midfielder is sidelined for the next three months with a hamstring problem and has not taken to the field since January 15.

Kwesi Appiah, Will Ferry, Ludwig Francillette and Jake Hessenthaler are all still missing for the Robins.

Crawley will be looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 away victory at Bradford.