Sheffield United sign Brentford defender Charlie Goode on loan

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 4.14pm
Charlie Goode has joined Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season (John Walton/PA)
Charlie Goode has joined Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season (John Walton/PA)

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Charlie Goode on loan from Brentford until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old central defender has made eight appearances in all competitions for the Bees so far this season and has had previous stints at Scunthorpe and Northampton.

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom told the club website: “We are delighted to bring in Charlie, he offers us good competition in an area of the pitch where we are a little light.

“He has good experience, including at the top level, and will be comfortable in a number of positions across the back line, whether we play with three or four at the back.”

