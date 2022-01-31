Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New boss Neil Harris to take charge for first time when Gillingham host Crewe

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 4.18pm
Neil Harris was named as Gillingham’s new manager on Monday (David Davies/PA)
Gillingham’s new manager Neil Harris will take charge for the first time in their home game against Crewe.

Former Millwall and Cardiff boss Harris was announced as Steve Evans’ replacement on Monday, with the club bidding for their first league win since October.

Top scorer Vadaine Oliver could return after missing the Gills’ last two matches following the birth of his child.

Midfielder Ben Reeves (ankle) is still unavailable, while on-loan QPR defender Conor Masterson is hoping to make his club debut.

Crewe will be without on-loan Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson following his dismissal for two yellow cards in their weekend defeat to Rotherham.

Defender Zac Williams has still not recovered from the illness (not Covid-related) that forced him to miss out on Saturday.

Fellow youngster Connor O’Riordan stepped in for Williams to make his full league debut against Rotherham and could continue.

Recent recruit Bassala Sambou is hoping to feature again after making his debut off the bench at the weekend, while new signings Dan Agyei, Ryan Alebiosu and Tariq Uwakwe could be included in the squad.

