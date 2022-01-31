Oscar Threlkeld available for Bradford’s clash with Leyton Orient

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oscar Threlkeld will be available for Bradford when they face Leyton Orient.

Derek Adams confirmed the centre-half will be in contention, while he is hopeful Liam Ridehalgh and Elliot Watt will be fit.

The Bantams boss also revealed that both Dion Pereira (calf) and Charles Vernam (hamstring) will be missing.

Bradford are still without Lee Angol after the striker suffered a hamstring injury against Rochdale.

Leyton Orient could offer a debut to new signing George Ray.

The defender is an option to step in following the news that Alex Mitchell will require an operation and is expected to face a spell on the sidelines.

Paul Smyth is a doubt after being substituted off with an injury at half-time during the 2-0 defeat to Mansfield at the weekend.

Theo Archibald will be aiming to feature again after making his return from a foot injury against the Stags.