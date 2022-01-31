Millwall set to be unchanged for Preston clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millwall manager Gary Rowett could keep an unchanged side for the clash with Preston.

Rowett made one change to the team that beat West Brom 2-0 at the weekend, with Oliver Burke coming in for George Evans.

Captain Alex Pearce may also feature having made the bench against the Baggies after two games out.

Jed Wallace (quad) and George Saville (back) are doubts.

Bambo Diaby is in contention to feature for Preston after signing a short-term deal with the club on transfer deadline day.

Sean Maguire is a doubt after sustaining a knock to his ankle which meant he did not feature against Bristol City at the weekend.

Cameron Archer is pushing to keep his starting spot after making his full debut for the club against the Robins.

Preston are still without Tom Barkhuizen and Josh Murphy due to injury.