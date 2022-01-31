Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee United heading into Tayside derby with confidence, says Tam Courts

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 5.08pm
Tam Courts has taken the positives from his side’s defeat to Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Tam Courts has taken the positives from his side’s defeat to Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Tam Courts insists Dundee United will go into Tuesday’s Tayside derby at Dens Park with a positive mentality despite the late blow against Celtic on Saturday.

The Tannadice side put in a resilient cinch Premiership performance against the Hoops only to lose to a 90th-minute goal by winger Liel Abada.

Courts, however, saw enough at Celtic Park and throughout this season to be confident of a second win of the campaign against their near neighbours, who are second bottom of the table and without a league win in seven.

The United boss said: “Form goes out the window for a derby. There will be a lot of energy on Tuesday night, both teams are playing a lot of football just now, so we’ll just focus on ourselves because we’re in a good place right now.

“We are in a positive frame of mind and excited about going to Dens on Tuesday night.

“We’re in a good run of form and that was a strong enough performance on Saturday to make us feel positive and optimistic going into the derby.

“We can take lots of positives. In a week, we’ve played 120 minutes in the Scottish Cup and won, came from behind last Wednesday to win a big three points and performed admirably on Saturday.

“We have to use the performance as a catalyst for Tuesday night..

“The key thing is to be calm and clear, make sure that they totally understand the game plan so they bring their quality.

“That is something we have consistently tried to do this year. That has served us well in a lot of big games including the derby we won earlier this season at Tannadice.

“There are never any guarantees with these games, but the thing I have been keen to reinforce throughout my tenure at the club is that I’ve got belief in these players and the work that we do and we go to Dens feeling pretty confident, albeit very respectful of the opposition.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier