Reo Griffiths in line for a derby day debut

Reo Griffiths could make his debut for Doncaster when they host South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham.

The striker watched from the stands at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday as bottom-of-the-table Rovers were beaten by Plymouth and completed his move from French Ligue 1 club Lyon on Monday.

Ro-Shaun Williams is likely to be on the bench against the Millers after a groin injury, but the game will probably come too soon for Dan Gardner, who is back in training after almost a month out with a thigh injury.

Jordy Hiwula (hamstring), Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie continue to struggle with injury issues.

Rotherham will be without Rarmani Edmonds-Green for the Sky Bet League One clash.

The defender, on loan from Huddersfield, suffered a hamstring strain in the win at Crewe on Saturday.

The promotion hopefuls are waiting on the results of a scan but Millers manager Paul Warne is preparing to be without Edmonds-Green for “a few weeks”.

Joe Mattock was sore at the weekend after playing in the EFL Trophy victory against Cambridge and he could return to the squad.