Sam Hornby could start for Colchester against Rochdale

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 5.20pm
Colchester could hand a debut to new signing Sam Hornby for the visit of Rochdale (Richard Sellers/PA)
Colchester could hand a debut to new signing Sam Hornby for the visit of Rochdale in Sky Bet League Two on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Hornby joined the Essex club on loan for the rest of the season from League Two rivals Bradford on January 31.

The hosts will also be without captain Tommy Smith, who is away on international duty.

The 31-year-old will miss the Rochdale match and Saturday’s trip to Leyton Orient after joining up with New Zealand for two World Cup qualifiers.

Dale manager Robbie Stockdale has almost a fully-fit squad to choose from.

However, midfielder Jimmy Keohane remains on the sidelines.

Keohane has not played since November 23 because of injury and is not expected to return to Stockdale’s matchday squad.

Stockdale’s team, who have drawn their last two games 0-0,  will move six points clear of their opponents with a victory.

