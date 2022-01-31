Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Neilson hopes to put on a show for Hearts’ travelling fans at Hibernian

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 5.22pm
Robbie Neilson is relishing Hearts’ trip to Easter Road (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Robbie Neilson hopes the sight of a huge travelling support can inspire Hearts to more Edinburgh derby glory against Hibernian at Easter Road on Tuesday.

The Tynecastle side are unbeaten in their last four visits to Leith and have won three of them. With in-form Hearts third in the cinch Premiership, Neilson would love to see the 3800 away fans treated to another memorable occasion at the home of their team’s bitter rivals.

“It’s massive that we can take that size of support there,” said the Hearts manager. “There aren’t many games nowadays where we can take the full allocation.

“When we go to Rangers and Celtic now, we just have slithers of fans so it’s very pleasing that we still get the full away end at Easter Road and hopefully we can put on a performance for them.”

Neilson is relishing the trip across the city.

“It’s always a good time to play a derby,” he said. “If you’re on a good run, like we are, it gives you a chance to escalate it; if you’re not, it gives you a chance to kick-start things. If we perform well, we think we can get a result.

“The players will be ready for it, they’re looking forward to it. We’ve got a number of guys who haven’t experienced it before. It will hopefully be an entertaining night.

“We’re going into it in decent form but a lot of the time that doesn’t matter. It’s about how you start the game, so we have to be ready for it.

“We’ve got a decent record down there recently but we have to go and perform. We can’t go down there with any half-measures.”

Hearts have won each of their last seven matches against sides outside the Old Firm, but Neilson will not be satisfied until they are also regularly picking up results against Scotland’s big two.

“We’re doing alright but we’d like to beat Rangers and Celtic as well,” he said. “We don’t want to have the mindset that we’re happy to beat all the other teams but we’re also happy to get beat off the Old Firm.

“We want to win those games as well. We’ve had close games against them and performed well but the next step for us is to build a team with the mentality to beat the Old Firm.”

