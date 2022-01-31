Dennis Adeniran sidelined for season as Sheffield Wednesday take on Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran will miss the home game against Morecambe after being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Adeniran, who signed from Everton last summer, recently sustained a hamstring injury in training and underwent surgery last week.

Boss Darren Moore is without several other first-team players, with Lee Gregory (broken foot), Chey Dunkley, Olamide Shodipo (both hamstring) and Dominic Iorfa (hip) still sidelined.

Recent loan signings Harlee Dean (Birmingham), Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal) and Jordan Storey (Preston) all made their club debuts in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Ipswich and are expected to feature again.

Morecambe signed Dylan Connolly from Northampton on deadline day and it remains to be seen if the Irish winger is included in their squad.

Fellow recent recruits Ousmane Fane and Rhys Bennett were unused substitutes in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Accrington and are pushing for their first appearances.

Defender Ryan McLaughlin will be monitored after missing the last two matches due to illness.

Left-back Greg Leigh remains unavailable as he is still on international duty with Jamaica.