Lampard joins Everton and Brentford get Eriksen – Monday's sporting social By Press Association January 31 2022, 6.26pm Frank Lampard and Christian Eriksen both have new clubs (John Walton/Tess Derry/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 31. Football Everton appointed Frank Lampard. ✍️ | Everton Football Club can confirm the appointment of Frank Lampard as the Club’s new manager.— Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022 Christian Eriksen got a move to Brentford. 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/t7XCIHqOai— Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) January 31, 2022 Things you absolutely love to see ❤#BrentfordFC #EriksenJoins pic.twitter.com/FhvDlMLAxL— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 31, 2022 Burnley unveiled their 6ft 6in striker with a clip from Jurassic Park. pic.twitter.com/GGO8TH0Qjs— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 31, 2022 Brighton handed a new deal to Jeremy Sarmiento. pic.twitter.com/txP5YHnE4d— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 31, 2022 Patrick Bamford was raring to return to action. Missing this, can’t wait to be back out there 🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/6ilkS08KeB— Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) January 31, 2022 Bambo number five… ✍️👀Ladies and gentlemen, this is…🎶#pnefc pic.twitter.com/9BoLgSzNEl— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 31, 2022 The National Football Museum started a new transfer rumour thread… 🚨🦖 RUMOUR@McrMuseum is closed until late 2022, but star theropod Stan is close to penning fresh terms. Great commitment from the veteran.The team are still playing behind closed doors. Check out their Dinosaurs A to Z series: https://t.co/kdVh0bwiZu#TransferDeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/hvqoPYqDSe— Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) January 31, 2022 The Champions League turned the clock back. 🔵🔴 David Beckham poses with the No32 shirt after joining Paris #OTD in 2013 🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/AbMK2INXZ1— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 31, 2022 Happy birthday. Wishing Jeff Hendrick a very happy birthday! 🥳🎉⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tQXHA0V6G2— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2022 Cricket Heather Knight loved the Test against Australia. Still haven’t quite processed the last 4 days… An unbelievable game to be involved in with so many plot twists. Gutted we couldn’t pull of the win, but so proud of how we put ourselves out there and nearly made it. Test match cricket 🤍 #ashes pic.twitter.com/pqwwZXqWWJ— Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) January 31, 2022 Tim Bresnan retired. Thank you for the incredible memories, @timbresnan! 🤝#OnceABearAlwaysABear🐻#YouBears pic.twitter.com/SKHiiioix9— Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) January 31, 2022 Congratulations Tim on a truly outstanding career 👏We wish you a very happy retirement! #OneRose pic.twitter.com/Y4erEUFhEm— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) January 31, 2022 Not a bad view for a Monday. Dubai current view ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j9EzuQLNFG— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 31, 2022 Mark Wood hit the beach. Darts The Premier League darts line-up was announced. 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆. 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵. 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀.Gerwyn PricePeter WrightMichael van GerwenJames WadeMichael SmithJonny ClaytonGary AndersonJoe CullenYour Class of 2022, who will battle it out across 17 weeks for the @CazooUK Premier League title.Starts 🗓 3/2/2022 pic.twitter.com/P3nPtVjZ1b— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 31, 2022 Can’t wait 😜 and absolutely buzzing for @Winmau 🎯 https://t.co/s4k1UKapId— Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) January 31, 2022 See you in Cardiff on Thursday! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/6t1PMIzM8C— James Wade (@JamesWade180) January 31, 2022 Looking forward to the class of 2022 and we now have the best to play on as well @Winmau 💚💚 https://t.co/q2zpm2Z7pd— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 31, 2022 Absolutely overwhelmed by all the well wishes after last nights win thanks to every one of you🏆Took me while but I’ve finally done it…..never thought I’d get that emotional over a darts match but with all that’s happened to myself & my family recently , that’s for you Mum ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LAeJm0AWSQ— Joe Cullen (@rockstar_13_) January 31, 2022 And finally a big thanks to @OfficialPDC for the invite to this years Premier League 🤩🤩 it’s been a long time coming!!!I’ll see you Thursday Cardiff 🏴 🎯😍@ModusDarts180 @Winmau @marshallgroup @CelElectrical @bi_folds— Joe Cullen (@rockstar_13_) January 31, 2022 Guttered to miss out on this years Premier League however my performances last year were just not good enough and with my current injury this is the right decision from the PDC. Good luck to all the lads involved this year. I will be back next year 💪🏻🐍 https://t.co/hxTCkvQzzX— Nathan Aspinall (@NathanAspi) January 31, 2022 James Maddison congratulated Masters champ Joe Cullen. So happy for you mate!! She would be proud of you 🤝❤️👍🏻 https://t.co/O4gYolhDVH— James Maddison (@Madders10) January 31, 2022