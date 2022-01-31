Callum Davidson tips Theo Bair to succeed at St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has tipped Theo Bair to get goals for his side after completing a deal to sign the Canada international.

The 22-year-old striker has moved from Vancouver Whitecaps for an undisclosed fee on a contract until the summer of 2024.

The Major League Soccer side reported they had negotiated a sell-on clause in the transfer deal.

Bair will not be in Scotland in time to face Livingston on Tuesday but will train with his new team ahead of the visit of Dundee United on Saturday.

Saints have only scored 11 goals in 22 cinch Premiership games and Davidson believes Bair will help improve that record as they look to get off the bottom.

“Theo is a talented and powerful striker,” Davidson told the club’s website. “He will give us a different dimension.

“I am looking forward to working with him. I know he has the ability to score goals for us and he is hungry to do well.”

Bair scored three goals and set up two others in 39 first-team appearances for Vancouver.

He spent most of 2021 on loan with Norwegian side Hamarkameratene, where he netted four goals in 18 appearances to help them to promotion to the top flight.

Bair has made two international appearances, netting in a friendly win over Barbados on his debut.

He said of his move: “This has been in the pipeline for a few days and I’m excited to get started at St Johnstone.

“This is a new start for me and I am looking forward to being part of the team.

“I feel my game will be a good fit for Scottish football and I want to play my part in helping us win games of football.

“I know that the football club is determined to stay in the Premiership. I know everyone at the football club shares this goal to succeed.

“It presents all of us with a challenge we need to embrace and we will go for it. I know I am ready for it.”

St Johnstone also signed 22-year-old Tom Sang on loan from Cardiff for the rest of the season.

Saints described the former Manchester United youth player as an “attack-minded right-sided defender”.

Davidson told the Saints website: “Tom has had a really good pathway in football and we are pleased to have concluded this loan deal.

“He will give us another option and he possesses the attributes to do well for us.”