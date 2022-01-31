Tranmere assessing Tom Davies ahead of Stevenage match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere are assessing Tom Davies ahead of Tuesday’s League Two clash with Stevenage at Prenton Park.

The defender missed Saturday’s 4-0 home loss to Forest Green, and the previous match at Crawley, due to a calf issue.

The defeat to leaders Forest Green was a first reverse in 11 games for Micky Mellon’s second-placed side.

Tranmere are 10 points behind the table-toppers and a point clear of the play-off places.

Stevenage have brought in Ipswich defender Bailey Clements ahead of the trip to Merseyside.

The 21-year-old left-back has joined Boro on a loan deal running to the end of the season.

Paul Tisdale’s men head into the contest on a five-match unbeaten run.

That has featured three victories for the team currently lying 17th in the table.