Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Malky Mackay says Ross County united behind Regan Charles-Cook after online hate

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 8.04pm
Regan Charles-Cook was the victim of online hate (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Regan Charles-Cook was the victim of online hate (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the club have united behind Regan Charles-Cook after the attacker was subjected to racist abuse online.

Charles-Cook scored his 10th goal of the season during Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Rangers to go top of the cinch Premiership scoring charts but saw messages of hate after the game.

Police are investigating the offences and Mackay believes Charles-Cook has got his focus on football ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Aberdeen.

“He’s a terrific young man,” Mackay said. “He’s got great character, he really has. It’s in the hands of the police so I don’t want to say too much in terms of that.

“All I would say is we found out and I gave him a call and we had 15-20 minutes on the phone on Saturday night. (Chief executive) Steven Ferguson is all over it as well, as is (media officer) Dale (Pryde-MacDonald). So we stay strong as a club, united and together, and nothing breaks us.

“He was in Sunday morning as good as gold with everyone, and the group were around him.

“The police can deal with those people.

“It was such a high point at the end of the game for him, going to the top of the scoring charts, doing interviews with the press and TV.

“He had about 100 messages of fabulous things and then you have people like that in the world who are disappointing and awful.

“But there is a lot of people who have pulled round him and he’s a great boy with good spirit and a great heart and his head was straight back into us and our group.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier