Tim Akinola excited for United loan after initial confusion over Dundee clubs

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 8.16pm
Arsenal’s Tim Akinola (has joined Dundee United (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Arsenal's Tim Akinola (has joined Dundee United (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

New Dundee United midfielder Tim Akinola thought Dundee had made a move for him before discovering 24 hours later that it was the club from down the street.

The Arsenal player revealed he “pounced” at the chance to move to Tannadice on loan until the end of the season despite the initial confusion.

The 20-year-old could make his United debut at Dens Park on Tuesday night during the Tayside derby clash against the club he initially thought had shown an interest.

Akinola told DUTV: “A few days ago my agent rang me and said ‘Dundee’s interested in you’. There’s two Dundees and I didn’t even ask him which one.

“I looked at the table and I thought it was the other one, not Dundee United. I was like, ‘they are a decent club’.

“Then I found out a day later it was Dundee United because he said their position and I thought ‘they’re not seventh’.

“Then obviously he told me it was Dundee United, so I thought it was a really good club and did my research and said ‘let’s get this moving forward’.”

The defensive midfielder is ready to play and could get a swift opportunity after Jeando Fuchs left for Peterborough late last week.

“I’m really excited about it, especially as it’s a derby day,” he said. “If I’m selected, I will put my all on the pitch.”

