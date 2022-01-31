Zak Rudden to be in Dundee squad for derby after move from Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee will have Zak Rudden in their squad for Tuesday’s Tayside derby after the striker pushed for an early move from Partick Thistle.

Rudden signed a pre-contract deal with James McPake’s side earlier this month but looked to be staying at Firhill until the summer with the two clubs unable to reach agreement over an immediate transfer.

However, with Thistle due compensation for the 21-year-old’s departure in the summer, the cinch Championship club decided it was best for Rudden to move on given his wishes.

The clubs agreed a loan swap deal which sees Rudden join Dundee ahead of him signing a contract until 2025 while Alex Jakubiak moves the other way.

A Thistle statement read: “The club had offered Zak a contract extension but earlier this month Zak signed a pre-contract agreement with Dundee.

“Dundee followed this with an offer to secure his transfer during the January window, which did not reach the club’s valuation of the player.

“Given Zak’s wish for an immediate transfer, it was felt to be in the best interests of all parties for Zak to join Dundee on loan until the end of the season.

“The transfer fee will now be set by an independent tribunal, when Zak’s Partick Thistle contract expires in June.”

Jakubiak has missed much of this season with a shoulder injury but is back fit and looking for more game time.

The former St Mirren player has signed a contract extension with Dundee which ties him to Dens Park until 2023.

A Dundee statement read: “His time at Dens has been hampered by injury but he is looking to get back to his best with a run of games at Firhill after making a return to action over the last couple of months for Dundee.

“We wish Alex all the best for his loan spell and look forward to welcoming him back for next season.”