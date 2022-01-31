Ross County expected to have an unchanged squad for Aberdeen clash By Press Association January 31 2022, 8.58pm Aberdeen visit the Global Energy Stadium (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County are expected to have an unchanged squad for the cinch Premiership encounter with Aberdeen. Midfielder David Cancola has a groin problem. Aberdeen could field new signing Adam Montgomery after the 19-year-old joined on loan from Celtic. Holland youth international Vicente Besuijen could also make his Dons debut in Dingwall. Jonny Hayes and Jack MacKenzie are back in contention following injuries. But Marley Watkins (foot) remains out, along with long-term absentees Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tam Courts to assess Dundee United squad ahead of Ross County visit Jamie McGrath eyeing return as St Mirren host Aberdeen in Premiership Aberdeen have trio back for Rangers clash Ross McCrorie back following suspension as Aberdeen play host to Dundee